Rita Ora Forgot She Dated Rob Kardashian

Apparently, dating a Kardashian can be quite forgettable.

In a new interview with the Times, Rita Ora revealed that she completely forgot about her 2012 romance with Rob Kardashian.

Ora gave the interview ahead of her 30th birthday and just weeks before she landed in hot water over her illegal lockdown birthday party in Cairo.

While discussing her romantic life, Ora was asked what it was like dating a Kardashian. “Oh, I forgot about that,” she replied.

When pressed on how she could forget dating a member of the famous family, Ora added, “It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”

Rita Ora and Rob Kardashian leaving Zuma Restaurant in London, 2012. Copetti/Photofab/Shutterstock — Copetti/Photofab/Shutterstock

Previously, Ora blamed her hectic work schedule for the split with the former reality star-turned-sock designer.

At the time of the breakup, Rob sent out a series of tweets about someone whom he was dating being unfaithful — someone many interpreted to be Ora.

One tweet read, “How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes while in a relationship?!”

Rob deleted the tweets shortly after posting them.

So, if you’re currently filling out your 2021 Bingo Card, maybe don’t bet on Rita and Rob rekindling their romance.