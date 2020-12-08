Mariah Carey Confirms Plans For Biopic: ‘That Was Always My Goal’

Mariah Carey confirms plans for a biopic based on her bestselling autobiography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Carey offered an update on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. The Queen of Christmas told Fallon conversations are indeed taking place for a biopic.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Plays Iconic Round Of Song Association

“We’re talking about some things. I really feel like it should (happen),” she said. “That was always my goal but it was important to write the book first.”

Carey kept her cards close to her chest when asked about potential casting: “I don’t know, we’re figuring out different takes on that.”

RELATED: Mariah Carey Teams Up With Ariana Grande And Jennifer Hudson

Fun fact: Carey’s timeless holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is on track to top the U.K. singles chart for the very first time.