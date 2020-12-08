José Feliciano Performs ‘Feliz Navidad’ For 50th Anniversary Of Christmas Classic

It’s been 50 years since “Feliz Navidad” debuted and became a holiday classic.

On Monday night, singer José Feliciano appeared on “The Tonight Show” to perform his perennial hit.

Originally recorded in 1970, the song is one of Billboard‘s top 10-performing hits in holiday charts history, and one of the most popular Latin songs ever.

“It just came to me; there’s no rhyme or reason,” Feliciano recently told Billboard. “The first lyric came to me, then I put the English lyric into it, not realizing I had made it the only bilingual Christmas song ever in the world. I created a monster.”

On Dec. 20, Feliciano will perform a livestreamed concert to mark the 50th anniversary of the song.