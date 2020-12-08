Gemma Chan Talks Filming During COVID-19 And Working With Meryl Streep

Gemma Chan has been keeping busy.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star is featured in the new issue of Vanity Fair, and in it she talks about what it’s been like shooting movies during the pandemic.

“Anytime an actor walks on the set, there’s someone on the loudspeaker going, ‘Shields on! Shields on!’” she says. “You just feel like, Oh, my God, me being here makes it worse for everyone!”

Gemma Chan. Photo: Djenba Aduayom/Vanity Fair

Chan also talks about her character Sersi, from the upcoming Marvel movie “Eternals”, an alien with powers of telepathy, telekinesis, and superhuman strength.

“She’s the most human-loving of all the Eternals, and she really appealed to me,” she says, avoiding spoilers. “She’s incredibly empathetic.”

Gemma Chan. Photo: Djenba Aduayom/Vanity Fair

This week, Chan stars in the new movie “Let Them All Talk”, which involved improvising all of her dialogue with co-star Meryl Streep.

“She was really lovely,” says Chan of working with Streep. “But I definitely was a bit sweaty.”