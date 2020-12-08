Christina Perri Shares Emotional Post After Revealing She’d Lost Her Baby Girl: ‘Some Days We Can’t Swim, Some Days We Float Fine’

Christina Perri shared an emotional Instagram post of her daughter Carmella, 2, cuddling their puppy Chocolate Chip after revealing she’d tragically lost her baby daughter.

Confirming she’d be staying away from social media for the time being so she and her family can heal, Perri wrote her team would be handling her accounts from now on.

Perri’s post included, “I couldn’t think of one thing that felt appropriate to post after my last post other than Carmella and our little pug puppy, Chocolate Chip.

“She has brought a little bit of joy back into our house. Honestly she hasn’t left my side. The days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one. We’re not ok, but we believe in a day we will be. Me, Paul, and Carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness everyday.”

The post continued, “We’re learning to navigate our grief together. Some days we can’t swim, some days we float fine. Every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh. It’s been all the feelings, all the emotions, all the questions, all the anger, all the sadness; all day long.

“Some moments of surrender and hope slip in there, but not often. I know that’s all normal. Honestly it’s been mostly overwhelming.”

The 34-year-old singer revealed her daughter was “born silent” at the end of last month about two weeks after she’d been hospitalized with pregnancy complications.

“Last night we lost our baby girl,” Perri wrote alongside a heartbreaking photo of herself and husband Paul Costabile holding their daughter’s hand.