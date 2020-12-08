JP Saxe And Julia Michaels Debut New Holiday Single ‘Kissin’ In The Cold’

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels are back to warm you up for the holidays.

On Tuesday, the duo debuted their new collaboration “Kissin’ In The Cold”, along with a festive lyric video to match.

The song comes on the heels of Saxe and Michaels’ Song of the Year Grammy Award nomination for their platinum hit “If the World Was Ending”.

“Time goes by and lovers turn to strangers/People stop believing,” the two sing on the new holiday single. “But there’s one thing that I know/We’ll still be kissing in the cold.”

Saxe and Michaels are both planning to release new music and full-length albums in 2021.