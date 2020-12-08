‘The Crown’ Showrunners Added The Princess Diana Singing Scene After Hearing Emma Corrin’s Voice

That Princess Diana singing scene in season four of Netflix’s hit drama “The Crown” almost didn’t happen.

While the showrunners always planned to use the real-life moment when the late royal performed a dance routine to “All I Ask Of You” from Phantom Of The Opera for her husband Prince Charles as a present on their seventh anniversary, but after hearing actress Emma Corrin’s voice, they knew they needed Diana to sing too.

RELATED: Netflix Won’t Add Disclaimer To ‘The Crown’ Because Viewers ‘Understand It’s A Work Of Fiction’

In the episode, titled “Avalanche”, Diana (Corrin) surprises Charles (Josh O’Conner) with a VHS recording of her duet and according to Jessica Hobbs, who directed the episode. While Diana did perform a dance routine to the number from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical for their seventh wedding anniversary, she didn’t sing in real life.

In fact, Hobbs, along with showrunner Peter Morgan, head of research Annie Sulzberger and the visual effects supervisor Ben Turner joined the latest episode of “The Crown: The Official Podcast” and revealed they felt it would “break viewers’ hearts” if they didn’t hear Corrin’s voice.

RELATED: Netflix’s Tweet About ‘The Crown’ And Princess Diana Doc Has Angered Many

Hobbs added, “Our understanding was that she’d done a dance for him that was filmed on stage, in the costumes, on the real set. That’s what we understood from the research. So we extended that to her singing.”

Sulzberger said, Corrin’s performance was “magnetic and impactful” and really added to the show.

Season four of “The Crown” is currently streaming on Netflix.