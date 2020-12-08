IMDb Unveils Top TV Shows Of 2020: ‘The Boys,’ ‘Tiger King,’ ‘Selling Sunset’

If you’re wondering what people were bingeing throughout 2020, the year of the pandemic, IMDb believes they have the answer.
The International Movie Database on Tuesday released what they have estimated are the top TV shows from the past calendar year. In their announcement, IMDb explained they determine their lists by the actual pageviews of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. “This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year,” the company added.
Among the top scripted shows, Amazon’s “The Boys” nabbed the top spot, followed closely by three Netflix series, “Money Heist,” “Dark,” and “Ozark.”
IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2020
- The Boys
- Money Heist(La Casa de Papel)
- Dark
- Ozark
- The Mandalorian
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Umbrella Academy
- Westworld
- The Witcher
- The Crown
As for documentary TV, it will perhaps come as no surprise that Netflix’s “Tiger King” came out on top. Another major series of 2020, ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” which chronicles Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls, came in second.
IMDb Top 10 Docuseries of 2020*
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- The Last Dance
- Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
- The Vow
- Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- McMillions
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
- The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
The list, which began in 2015, now includes, for the first time, reality and competition series. Netflix dominated the top three with “Too Hot To Handle,” “Selling Sunset,” and “Love Is Blind,” coming in at one, two, and three respectively.
IMDb Top 10 Reality and Competition Series of 2020
- Too Hot to Handle
- Selling Sunset
- Love Is Blind
- The Great British Bake Off(The Great British Baking Show)
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- The Masked Singer
- Top Gear
- Survivor
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Biran Carver, IMDb’s Head of Content and Licensing, said of the addition,“Though reality TV was in its infancy when IMDb was founded 30 years ago, it’s grown enormously in terms of the diversity, scale and, in many cases, prestige of its offerings.”
How do the lists compare to your favourite shows of 2020? Tell us in the comments below.