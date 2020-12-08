500 People Gather For Trey Songz Concert At Nightclub Despite COVID-19 Protocols

Approximately 500 people attended a performance by Trey Songz at a Columbus, Ohio, nightclub on Saturday.

The venue, Aftermath, was cited for COVID-19 violations for hosting such a number at an indoor space. Patrons were seen sharing beverages and no attempt was made by the venue to place physical barriers or promote social distancing.

The Ohio Investigative Unit told an NBC News affiliate that most employees and patrons were not wearing masks.

“Basically, it was just a concert environment,” Ohio Investigative Unit enforcement commander Eric Wolf told NBC News affiliate WCMH. “If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night.”

The news section of Songz’s website suggests he played a show in Texas. He subsequently deleted Instagram posts about the event, according to Variety.

Ironically, it was revealed in October that Songz tested positive for the novel coronavirus.