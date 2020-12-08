Amanda Seyfried Thought ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Would Bomb: ‘I Was Very Wrong’

Amanda Seyfried passed on the opportunity to star in “Guardians of the Galaxy” out of fear that it would not perform well.

Seyfried, 35, was offered the role of Gamora. She turned it down and Zoe Saldana eventually picked up the mantle of green-skinned butt-kicker.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski Secretly Welcome Second Child

“I didn’t want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed,” Seyfried recently told The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast. “I said, ‘Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?’ Which is clearly — I was very wrong.”

“The script was great, it was all based in not wanting to be ‘that guy,’” she added. “Because if you are the star of a giant movie like that, and it bombs, Hollywood does not forgive you. I’ve seen that happen to people and it was a giant, giant fear and I thought, is it worth it?”

RELATED: ‘Mamma Mia!’ Producer Reveals A Third Film Is Being Planned

Following its immediate release, “GOTG” became the third-highest-grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, behind “The Avengers” and “Iron Man 3”. It was also the third-highest-grossing film of 2014.