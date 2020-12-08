Chance The Rapper Announces New Christmas Album, Charity Work With Dionne Warwick On ‘Ellen’

Chance The Rapper is the latest star helping people get in the holiday spirit.

During a video chat with Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen Show,” Chance revealed that he’s releasing a new Christmas album, Merry Christmas Lil Mama Deluxe on Friday, Dec. 11. The album will feature new tracks and previously released songs from his mixtapes with Jeremih. One of Chance’s best friends, Jeremih is continuing to recover from his battle with Covid-19. “He just was released from the hospital the other day,” Chance shared. “He’s made an amazing recovery.”

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Debuts Video For 2017 Christmas Song ‘Are U Live’ With Jeremih And Valee

Chance also discussed his now-famous Twitter exchange with Dionne Warwick.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you 💙💙 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

RELATED: Dionne Warwick Reveals The Real Genius Behind Her Hilarious Tweets

Chance explained that he was floored by Warwick’s tweet, adding that he was thrilled she even knew who he was. And remarkably, the online conversation led to the two joining forces to fight homelessness.

In a separate announcement made Tuesday, per Newswire, it was announced that Warwick will feature on a single Chance wrote, titled, “Nothing’s Impossible”, with proceeds going towards the Hunger Not Impossible initiative.

Now the only question remaining is, will Warwick rap on their new song?