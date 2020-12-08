Dolly Parton Sneaks In Playful Jab At RuPaul During Marie Claire Interview

Dolly Parton and RuPaul are bonding over their love of dressing up.

The Country icon, 74, and the Drag superstar, 60, joined forces for an interview with Marie Claire and discussed why Parton likes to look her best at all times.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Reveals The Moment She First Noticed Miley Cyrus Was A Superstar: ‘I’ve Always Loved Her, I Knew She Was Special’

“That’s the thing: There are similarities in what we do, but I take all that stuff off,” Charles said.

Patron continued, “Well, I don’t. I have to always stay ready — street-ready, I always say. I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done.”

The “Jolene” singer also managed to get a playful jab at Charles, adding, “Like, when I’m in L.A. – I’ve told you about it – if it’s going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I’m not running out in the street looking like you look now.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Is Hopeful That Beyonce Will Someday Cover ‘Jolene’

“I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something.”

And that includes a pair of heels all the time, even at home in the kitchen.

“They’re not always as high as the ones I wear for show. But I’m little. I’m short. And I have to wear heels in order to reach my cabinets,” she joked before adding, “I’m comfortable in my own skin; I’m comfortable with my image. I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else.”

Parton is currently busy promoting her new holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, and her Netflix film, “Christmas On The Square”. Both were released last month.