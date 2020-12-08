Courtney Love ‘Touched’ By Miley Cyrus’ Cover Of Hole’s ‘Doll Parts’

Miley Cyrus’ latest cover has caught the eye of its creator.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Courtney Love responded to the pop star’s recent cover of her band Hole’s song “Doll Parts”, along with a video of her late husband Kurt Cobain.

In the clip, Cobain performs on TV in 1991 before proclaiming his love for Love on the air.

“Here’s a nice homage too (@kurtcobain), though @mileycyrus was very sweet, and I’m touched,” Love wrote in the caption.”

“As Lana Del Rey says, ‘My legacy is my lovemaking,’ the motto of the soft feminist illuminati…and I couldn’t agree more,” Love continued. “Can someone please translate our motto into Latin? I may get a tattoo of it.”

She recalled of the moment with Cobain, “Despite it seeming possibly vulgar to some, it isn’t, it was really sweet, and made me chuckle. Sort of embarrassed and sort of not.”

She added of “Doll Parts”, which was inspired by Cobain and written in just 20 minutes, “I had to write most of the lyrics on my arm in Sharpie as I ran out of paper. People were pounding on the door as I wrote it. It was played for the first time about an hour later, at the Virgin megastore in Boston. It was about a boy, whose band had just left town, who I’d been sleeping with, who I heard was sleeping with two other girls. It was my way of saying ‘You’re a f**king idiot if you don’t choose ME, and here is all the desire and fury and love that I feel for you.’”

Love concluded, “Good songs don’t always come in 20 minutes but the force was strong and that one did. Anyway, I married that guy.”