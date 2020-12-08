Emerald Fennell Reacts To News The Duchess Of Cornwall Reportedly Watches ‘The Crown’

2020 is a big year for Emerald Fennell. Not only is she making her feature film directorial debut with the buzzworthy “Promising Young Woman”, but she’s also earning raves for her portrayal of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in season four of “The Crown”.

While chatting with Fennell about the upcoming “Promising Young Woman”, ET Canada’s Sangita Patel broke the news that the real-life Duchess of Cornwall reportedly watches the show.

“Does she?! I didn’t know!” Fennell exclaims with a laugh.

RELATED: Carey Mulligan Is On The Hunt For Blood In New ‘Promising Young Woman’ Trailer

According to Vanity Fair, Duchess Camilla tunes in to watch the hit Netflix series which, in season four, features the future Duchess of Cornwall in a prominent role as her friendship with Prince Charles causes marital strife between him and Princess Diana. “I imagine she’ll be tuning in with a glass of red wine to watch it, she has seen the previous series,” a source told Vanity Fair. “She has a wonderful sense of humour and this won’t fuss her in the slightest.”

.@emeraldfennell is getting a lot of buzz as the writer/director of @PromisingFilm, but did you know she also plays Camilla on #TheCrown? @sangita_patel got to break the news to her that the real Duchess of Cornwall reportedly watches the Netflix series https://t.co/7up5Dj7ENR pic.twitter.com/poyDOumBot — ET Canada (@ETCanada) December 8, 2020

“The is nerve-wracking,” Fennell tells ET Canada. “I didn’t realize that but I hope she approves,” she adds with a smile.

Starring Carey Mulligan, Fennell’s directorial debut “Promising Young Woman” opens in theatres on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, this year.