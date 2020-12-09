Kobe Bryant, Coronavirus And Joe Biden Among Google Canada’s Top Trending Searches Of 2020

Google Canada has released its annual list of the top trending searches of the year across news, entertainment, sports and more.

From the COVID-19 pandemic that drastically changed the way Canadians live to the U.S. election and the horrific helicopter crash that took the lives of NBA star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, Google is taking a look at the topics that weighed the heaviest on Canadians in 2020.

Related: Canada’s Top Trending YouTube Videos Of 2020

But despite this being a difficult year, which included notable celebrity losses, like former “Glee” star Naya Rivera and “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, Canadians also turned to Google to celebrate memorable moments, like Shakira’s halftime performance alongside Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl, and to be entertained by binge-worthy shows, like “Tiger King” and “Emily In Paris”.

See the full lists from Google Canada’s Year in Search below:

Searches:

1. US election

2. Coronavirus

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Zoom

5. Raptors

6. CERB

7. Kim Jong Un

8. Naya Rivera

9. Joe Biden

10. Trump vs. Biden

Canadian News:

1. Coronavirus

2. CERB

3. Air Canada stock

4. Nova Scotia shooting

5. Blackout Tuesday

6. Black Lives Matter

7. Trudeau press conference today

8. CERB extension

9. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

10. Safia Nolin

People:

1. Kim Jong Un

2. Joe Biden

3. Kamala Harris

4. Boris Johnson

5. Jacob Blake

6. Tom Hanks

7. Shakira

8. Kanye West

9. Aaron Hernandez

10. Ghislaine Maxwell

Losses:

1. Kobe Bryant

2. Naya Rivera

3. Alex Trebek

4. George Floyd

5. Chadwick Boseman

6. Sean Connery

7. Eddie Van Halen

8. Kelly Preston

9. Sushant Singh Rajput

10. Kenny Rogers

Athletes:

1. Ryan Newman

2. Jay Bouwmeester

3. Bubba Wallace

4. Tyson Fury

5. Rudy Gobert

6. Brendan Leipsic

7. Patrick Mahomes II

8. Khabib Nurmagomedov

9. Scottie Pippen

10. Josh Anderson

NBA Teams:

1. Toronto Raptors

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Boston Celtics

4. Miami Heat

5. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Milwaukee Bucks

7. Denver Nuggets

8. Golden State Warriors

9. Houston Rockets

10. Brooklyn Nets

NHL Teams:

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Montréal Canadiens

3. Vancouver Canucks

4. Edmonton Oilers

5. Calgary Flames

6. Winnipeg Jets

7. Boston Bruins

8. Ottawa Senators

9. Philadelphia Flyers

10. Tampa Bay Lightning

Movies:

1. “Parasite”

2. “Contagion”

3. “Black Panther”

4. “Borat 2”

5. “Little Women”

6. “Uncut Gems”

7. “Knives Out”

8. “Papillon”

9. “Mulan”

10. “The Gentlemen”

TV Shows:

1. “Tiger King”

2. “The Queen’s Gambit”

3. “Ozark”

4. “Cobra Kai”

5. “Money Heist”

6. “The Umbrella Academy”

7. “Outer Banks”

8. “Emily in Paris”

9. “The Witcher”

10. “Love Is Blind”

Season Finale:

1. “Station 19” season finale

2. “This Is Us” season finale

3. “Grey’s Anatomy” season finale

4. “The Good Doctor” season finale

5. “New Amsterdam” season finale

6. “God Friended Me” season finale

7. “The Rookie” season finale

8. “9-1-1” season finale

9. “Chicago Fire” season finale

10. “Better Call Saul” season finale

Top Trending Musicians:

1. Shakira

2. Kanye West

3. August Alsina

4. Grimes

5. Adele

Memes:

1. “Tiger King” memes

2. Quarantine memes

3. “Among Us” memes

4. Funny Valentine’s memes

5. Carole Baskin memes

6. 2020 memes

7. Baby Yoda memes

8. “Love Is Blind” memes

9. Joe Exotic memes

10. Toilet paper memes

Recipes:

1. Easy cookie recipes

2. Buttermilk recipes

3. Butternut squash recipes

4. Sourdough discard recipes

5. Scalloped potatoes recipes

6. Bread recipes

7. Coleslaw recipes

8. Crock Pot recipes

9. Breakfast recipes

10. Air fryer recipes

Diets:

1. The Sirtfood diet

2. GERD diet

3. The Candida diet

4. Keto diet rules

5. Plant-based diet

6. Anti-inflammatory diet

7. Fatty liver diet

8. DASH diet

9. Alkaline diet

10. IBS diet

Workouts:

1. Resistance band workout

2. Chloe Ting workout

3. Insanity workout

4. Home workout

5. Murph workout

6. Alexis Ren ab workout

7. Bodyweight workout

8. Booty workout

9. Full body workout

10. Upper body workout

Definition:

1. Pandemic

2. Systemic racism

3. Social distancing

4. Furlough

5. Epidemic

6. Asymptomatic

7. Queer

8. Fracking

9. BIPOC

10. Caucus

Why…

1. Why are people buying toilet paper?

2. Why was George Floyd stopped?

3. Why is it called COVID-19?

4. Why did Kobe have 2 numbers?

5. Why is Nevada taking so long?

6. Why did Alex leave Grey’s?

7. Why did 69 go to jail?

8. Why is TikTok being banned?

9. Why is gas so cheap right now 2020?

10. Why is Australia on fire?

What…

1. What is Coronavirus?

2. What does WAP mean?

3. What is Antifa?

4. What is a pandemic?

5. What is Juneteenth?

6. What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?

7. What is Blackout Tuesday?

8. What is fracking?

9. What time is the US election?

10. What happened with Jessica Mulroney?

How to…

1. How to apply for EI

2. How to make hand sanitizer

3. How to apply for CERB

4. How to make a mask

5. How to cut your own hair

6. How to use Zoom

7. How to make sourdough starter

8. How to get tested for Coronavirus

9. How to make whipped coffee

10. How to make bread

COVID-19:

1. COVID-19

2. COVID-19 prevention

3. COVID-19 Canada

4. COVID-19 live updates

5. COVID-19 symptoms

6. COVID-19 USA

7. COVID-19 stats

8. COVID-19 map

9. COVID-19 news

10. Bill Gates COVID-19