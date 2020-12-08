U.K. Prime Minister’s Office Backs Prince William, Kate Middleton’s ‘Thank-You’ Tour After Originally Refusing To Endorse

The British Prime Minister’s office has officially endorsed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of the U.K.

After originally denying to commend the tour, dubbed a “thank-you” trip, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street has issued a statement of support for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple’s royal train tour of the U.K., including Wales and Scotland, is designed to thank frontline workers amid the pandemic. Earlier this week, William and Kate hit the London underground, a.k.a. the tube, to thank its transport workers.

The UK government initially criticized William and Kate’s decision to travel by train around the United Kingdom for “undermining advice from the health department” during the outbreak, according to the U.K.’s iNews “no-one was having unnecessary visits” and neither should the royals.

But now, the government has changed its tune, according to a spokesperson for PM Boris Johnson, “The PM is delighted to see the warm reception the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have received on their hugely valuable train tour of England, Scotland and Wales.

Adding, “The tour will be a welcome morale boost to frontline workers who have done so much during the pandemic.”

On Tuesday, their second stop on the tour, both William and Kate arrived in Cardiff.