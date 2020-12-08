Taylor Swift Makes Donation On Behalf Of Fan Who Decked Out House With Swift-Themed Christmas Display

Taylor Swift is spreading the holiday cheer.

Last week, Swift fan Sarah Bailey shared a video of her elaborate Christmas lights display, set to the singer’s holiday song “Christmas Tree Farm”.

BAILEY FAMILY LIGHTS – “Christmas Tree Farm” by @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 I am so excited that we added this song to the display this year and I hope she can see this!!! #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/R6IojHqfVY — Sarah Bailey (@SarahJBailes) December 5, 2020

The display actually got Swift’s attention, and Bailey shared that Swift sent her a direct message and donated to a local charity in her hometown on her behalf.

GUYS SHE SAW THE VIDEO AND MESSAGED ME OMG OMG OMG IM FREAKING OUT THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR SHARING!!!!! 😭😭😭😭💙💙💙💙💙💙@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #TaylorSwift I LOVE YOU TAYLOR!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6zd52CUCcg — Sarah Bailey (@SarahJBailes) December 8, 2020

WFPK radio host Kyle Meredith also shared on Twitter that Swift send him a holiday card featuring a photo of her adorable cats dressed up in Santa hats and other seasonal wear.