Taylor Swift Makes Donation On Behalf Of Fan Who Decked Out House With Swift-Themed Christmas Display

By Corey Atad.

Taylor Swift. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Taylor Swift is spreading the holiday cheer.

Last week, Swift fan Sarah Bailey shared a video of her elaborate Christmas lights display, set to the singer’s holiday song “Christmas Tree Farm”.

The display actually got Swift’s attention, and Bailey shared that Swift sent her a direct message and donated to a local charity in her hometown on her behalf.

WFPK radio host Kyle Meredith also shared on Twitter that Swift send him a holiday card featuring a photo of her adorable cats dressed up in Santa hats and other seasonal wear.

