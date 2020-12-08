Taylor Swift Spreads The Holiday Cheer With More Generous Donations

Taylor Swift is spreading the holiday cheer.

Last week, Swift fan Sarah Bailey shared a video of her elaborate Christmas lights display, set to the singer’s holiday song “Christmas Tree Farm”.

BAILEY FAMILY LIGHTS – “Christmas Tree Farm” by @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 I am so excited that we added this song to the display this year and I hope she can see this!!! #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/R6IojHqfVY — Sarah Bailey (@SarahJBailes) December 5, 2020

The display actually got Swift’s attention, and Bailey shared that Swift sent her a direct message and donated to a local charity in her hometown on her behalf.

GUYS SHE SAW THE VIDEO AND MESSAGED ME OMG OMG OMG IM FREAKING OUT THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR SHARING!!!!! 😭😭😭😭💙💙💙💙💙💙@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #TaylorSwift I LOVE YOU TAYLOR!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6zd52CUCcg — Sarah Bailey (@SarahJBailes) December 8, 2020

WFPK radio host Kyle Meredith also shared on Twitter that Swift send him a holiday card featuring a photo of her adorable cats dressed up in Santa hats and other seasonal wear.

Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season. And cats in Santa hats make it even better. pic.twitter.com/bJoFcTnhbX — Kyle Meredith (@kylemeredith) December 8, 2020

Swift followed that up by donating $13,000 each to the GoFundMe pages of two mothers featured in a Washington Post article about Americans in dire financial straits due to the U.S. government’s inability to put together a stimulus package to help those whose livelihoods have been hobbled by the pandemic.

One of these women is Nashville single mom Nikki Cornwell, who is $5,000 behind on her rent and won’t be able to afford to celebrate Christmas with her children this year. “This has been a horrible year for us,” she wrote on her fundraising page. “My family would appreciate any help this holiday. I am definitely praying for miracles. God bless everyone.”

In addition to her donation, Swift wrote a message. “Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor.”

Shelbie Selewski from Michigan shared that she lost her job in the spring, and “had to stay home with my young daughter who was born with a collapsed lung right before Covid (Dec) and was hospitalized for two months after at Childrens.”

“I have tirelessly tried to find employment along with my Fiancé but with Vada (daughter) being compromised and my 7 year old in Virtual School it has proven incredibly difficult,” she wrote on her GoFundMe page. “We have sold everything we could possibly sell and with that have always paid our bills as much as possible but it feels like every day something else comes up.”

Swift’s $13,000 donation to Selewski was also accompanied by a message. “Shelbie, I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.”