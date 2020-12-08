Kelly Clarkson And Fran Drescher Share How Design Helped Them Through Divorce

It turns out, interior design can be the perfect salve for the open wounds left by divorce. Or at least that was the case for Kelly Clarkson and Fran Drescher.

On Tuesday, Drescher, star of the new Lifetime movie, “The Christmas Setup”, appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to talk about how her divorce actually changed her life for the better. Drescher joined Clarkson via video chat from her bedroom — the serene and almost entirely white aesthetic of which immediately caught Kelly’s eye.

“When I bought this house, I was getting a divorce from my first husband and I was still on the show ‘The Nanny’ and my life was very complicated and intense and busy,” Drescher said. “I needed something that was extremely calming and very pristine to make me feel very peaceful.”

Clarkson responded by saying that it was like Drescher was in her last therapy session with her, explaining that designing her new home and her office as tranquil spaces has been important for her during her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock.

“I got a new house, it’s very white and clean [for] the same reasoning. And I also redid my office here [at the show],” she said. “I looked at Kevin in our art department and I was like, ‘Please help me make this make sense.””

Changing her physical surroundings left her feeling “cleansed” and able to move forward. “I just wanted to feel happy,’ Clarkson told Drescher. “The colours make me feel very good.”

The power of interior design and colour psychology knows no bounds.