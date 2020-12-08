Tim McGraw Takes The Holidays To New Heights In New Festive Photos

Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill are setting up for the holidays and they’re taking their Christmas tree to the next level.

In new tree-trimming photos posted to the country crooner’s social media, McGraw is perched on top of a ladder – an insanely tall one we might add.

As many fans noticed, as McGraw was photographed from both above and below, there are two ladders pictured – one regular sized and another that could be double the little one’s size.

“A: Santa’s lead flying reindeer,” the 53-year-old captioned the series of shots. “B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas.”

Christmas is huge in the McGraw/Hill household, in fact, earlier this year, the singer spilled on some of their favourite holiday traditions.

Telling the Country Music Association, McGraw said, “Our family tradition for years has been pasta: spaghetti and meatballs on Christmas Eve… And that’s sort of my job as dad to prepare the spaghetti and meatballs. That’s a tradition that I’ve had since I was a child.”

He added, “It is a little different around our house on the holiday when the girls have grown up. We got one left this year, but she’s leaving before Christmas. But they’ll all be back… They always like to come home and stay at the house, and we do the big tree.”