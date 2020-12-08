Viggo Mortensen Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Falling’

Viggo Mortensen makes his directorial debut and stars in the upcoming film, “Falling”.

A trailer released on Tuesday gives the first look at the movie, in which Mortensen stars as a gay man living with his partner, Eric (Terry Chen) and their daughter, Mónica (Gabby Velis), in California.

The film challenges homophobia. Mortensen previously opened up about his decision to play a gay character.

“He wouldn’t think of asking someone what their sexual orientation or identification was,” Mortenson said of his character when speaking to The Independent. “Neither do I assume that actors who identify as being homosexual only want to play homosexual roles.”

“I wasn’t intending to play [the gay son] John, but I ended up playing him, because I had a high enough profile, and I also didn’t have to pay the actor,” he added. “There’s no need to ask people how they see themselves. What’s important to me is the person that will do a good job in this role.”

“Falling” premieres Feb. 5.