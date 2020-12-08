Billie Eilish Reveals Her Favourite Songs Of 2020

Tis the time of year for “Best of…” lists. And while some might be reticent to share what music, for instance, they listened to during an unprecedented year like 2020, Billie Eilish has no such compunction.

The Grammy Award-winning artist shared her favourite 2020 tracks with Australia’s Triple J, the country’s national broadcaster for young Australians. Every year they present their ‘Hottest 100’ list of the 100 most raved about tracks of the year as voted on by young Australians. Eilish is one of many artists who shared her faves from the past 12 months.

Her biggest praise came for The Strokes and their track, “At The Door”, off their first new album in seven years, The New Abnormal.

“I wish I could put this whole album as my first choice; it’s been my favourite album in many years,” Eilish said. “There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man. I love ‘At The Door’, I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve.”

Also on Eilish’s list are James Blake’s “Are You Even Real?”, Phoebe Bridgers’ “Savior Complex”, Cyn’s “Drinks”, Drake’s “Time Flies,” Dominic Fike’s “Chicken Tenders”, Tekno’s “Kata”, Bruno Major’s “To Let A Good Thing Die” and Jorja Smith’s “By Any Means”.

Expect these artists’ streaming and sales numbers to spike thanks to Eilish’s massive influence.