Chloe x Halle Perform Breathtaking Tiny Desk Concert

Chloe x Halle bring NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series to their home.

The sisterly duo delivered a nearly 20-minute set from a makeshift Tiny Desk Concert setting, presumably set up in their home. The Grammy-nominees performed “Do It”, “Don’t Make It Harder on Me”, “Wonder What She Thinks of Me”, “Ungodly Hour” and “Baby Girl”.

“I know this year 2020 has been absolutely bonkers for all of us, and for those moments where you kind of feel less than or you’re not good enough, that’s why we wrote this song,” Chloe said. “For ourselves as a mantra to let us know that whatever happens, we’ll be OK. This is our world.”

Chloe x Halle debuted their sophomore studio album, Ungodly Hour, in June. The album received critical acclaim and was featured on Best Albums lists from reputable publications like BBC, Complex, NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Time and Uproxx.