Emily Blunt Reignites Hope For An ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Sequel

Those hoping for a sequel to Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise’s 2014 action flick, “Edge of Tomorrow”, have reason to feel optimistic.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blunt reveals that, if nothing else, there’s a “great idea” for the sequel waiting in the wings for Blunt, Cruise, and others to become available to shoot.

“Yes, [the script] is really promising and really, really cool,” Blunt said. “I just don’t know when everything’s going to sort of align, you know what I mean? Between all of our schedules, it would just have to be the right time. But there is something in the works, for sure, that’s a great idea. A ‘great’ idea.”

Back in March of 2019, it came out that Warner Bros., the studio behind the flick, had commissioned a script for the sequel from Matthew Robinson who co-wrote and directed 2009’s “The Invention of Lying”.

But little else about the project was heard of until a year later when Blunt expressed hope that it would eventually get made. She also expressed that she would be keen to join the sequel despite the many physical demands her role would require. “I absolutely adored it,” she told IndieWire in March. “It broke my body in half, but I’d be willing to do it again to work with those boys who I love. So let’s see.”

Here’s hoping the stars, and the movie stars’ schedules, align.