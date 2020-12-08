First Look At New ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Sequel ‘Clarice’

Played famously by Jodie Foster in the 1991 Oscar winner “Silence of the Lambs” (and later by Julianne Moore in the sequel “Hannibal”), Clarice Starling will be the focus of a new CBS drama, and viewers now have their first look at the upcoming show.

On Tuesday, the network unveiled a brief teaser for “Clarice”, which takes “a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of ‘The Silence of the Lambs’.”

Starring Rebecca Breeds as the titular agent, the character is described as “brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

Brooke Palmer ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved

RELATED: CBS Orders Pilot For ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Sequel Series ‘Clarice’

In addition to Breeds, the series also stars Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”), Lucca de Oliveira (“SEAL Team”), Kal Penn (“Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”), Nick Sando (“Orange Is the New Black”), Devyn Tyler (“The Purge”) and Marnee Carpenter (“Good Girls”), while Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin are executive producers.

“Clarice” debuts Thursday, Feb. 11.