Brian Austin Green Shares Update On Kids After Filing For Joint Custody Amid Divorce From Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green is moving on.

Amid his divorce from ex-wife Megan Fox, the “90210” alum filed for joint custody of the former couple’s three children, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

According to ET, Green filed for the custody agreement and his own petition for divorce on the day before American Thanksgiving. Green has requested joint legal and physical custody.

Less than two weeks later, Green has shared an update on himself and his kiddos.

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, the actor revealed he’s doing “good” while his kids are keeping busy.

“The boys have been amazing,” Green gushed. “They are in school right now.”

Green and Fox split in May of 2020 after almost 10 years of marriage. The former couple met on set of “Hope & Faith” in 2004.

They dated for about two years and got engaged in November 2006 before calling it off in February 2009. They got engaged again more than a year later and tied the knot soon after in 2010.

Fox has since moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly in a highly public romance.