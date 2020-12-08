Chrissy Teigen Reveals Daughter Luna’s Hamster Has Died — And Has Already Been Replaced

By Brent Furdyk.

Chrissy Teigen. Photo: CP Images
Last year, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to share the exploits of her daughter Luna’s adventurous hamster — named Peanut Butter — after the pet made a break for it, escaping from its cage twice.

Now, Teigen is sharing the sad news that the hamster has died.

In a followup tweet, she revealed that she’d hatched a plan, sharing a video of a Christmas stocking hanging on the mantel with a name stitched onto it: “New P. Butter.”

Teigen has apparently moved on, explaining that the hamster’s demise came some time ago.

She offered further explanation to respond to a question about how she managed to get a new stocking made so quickly.

At the beginning of the year, Teigen posted a cute video of Luna and Peanut Butter to prove to her followers that “the hamster is alive.”

