Rachael Ray Gets Emotional Sharing Holiday Decor In Guesthouse After Losing Home In Fire

In August, Rachael Ray and husband John Cusimano lost their home in Lake Luzerne, New York, when a fire broke out and the home burned down.

Since then, the couple has been living in a guesthouse on the property, and on Tuesday’s edition of her daytime talk show Ray was overcome with emotion while showcasing the holiday decorations in the guesthouse.

“This year, we’re not putting up trees, because no families are coming to visit and we lost our main home, our big house,” said Ray, taking viewers on a tour of their temporary home. “But we absolutely would not let the holidays come and go without some decoration.”

She showed viewers a sculpture that she placed in the middle of a table, one of the few pieces from her childhood that she was able to salvage after the blaze.

“[This was] saved from our house that burned; a horse sculpture that is exactly the same as one my mom had in our house when I was a little girl,” she explained. “I found it at a flea market.”

She also showed off a small Cyprus tree in a pot, which Ray and her husband decorated “to look like Enzo, the tree we planted when we were married in Italy.”

Continued Ray: “I’ve got to tell you, I don’t know where I’d be without friends, a community, and people so dear to me that helped me bring Christmas to life, even when we’re not at home.”

Fighting back tears, Ray added, “It honestly makes me want to burst into tears how much I miss our trees. It’s not a lot but these partridges and pears and sugared fruits and things, they do make me feel at home and nostalgic and grateful for the family I have and the life I’ve led.”

Addressing the camera, she said, “And I love that you guys are a part of it. Thank you for sharing the holidays with us.”