Gal Gadot & ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Cast, Director Talk Movie Skipping Theatres To Stream On HBO Max

The cast and director of “Wonder Woman 1984″ made a virtual appearance at a special SiriusXM Town Hall hosted by Jess Cagle.

Stars Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal were joined by director Patty Jenkins to discuss the upcoming film, which will debut on Christmas Day on the HBO Max streaming service (the film will debut in theatres here in Canada, however).

“It’s interesting. If you had told me a year ago that we would ever go straight to streaming in any way, shape or form, I would have flipped out. Like I’m not for that plan in general, you know, I’m very pro theatrical release and I will be that again, as soon as this is over, however, this is such a crazy year. It’s such a crazy year,” said Jenkins.

“It’s like all of us are trying to figure out with our lives, how to do everything the best we can. And so I kept saying there is no good option,” she added. “Like when we would talk about it, there was no good option. Wait until when? And then every movie in the world tries to come out at the same time. And you know, there was no good option. I literally gasped a little bit when the pitch for this idea was said, because I was like, ‘Oh, the idea of it going into people’s homes on Christmas Day.’”

Ultimately, Jenkins admitted she’s just glad that the movie will finally be seen, albeit more than six months after its originally scheduled premiere date.

“I’m so grateful. I make films because of communion with audiences. That’s the point, you know?” said Jenkins. “I’m so, so, so, so, so excited that people are going to see our film, however, wherever, but I do beg them pick the biggest screen they can find, please!”

In another part of the interview, Pascal addressed comparisons to his villain, Max Lord, and President Donald Trump.

“I’ll be totally honest with you, when I first started talking to Patty about it, I was like, you know, ‘We’re doing Gordon Gekko, right. You know, like this is Gordon Gekko’ and she’s like, ‘It’s not one, it’s not any one thing, you know,’” he said.

In addition, Gadot discussed how Brooke Shields influenced her character’s 1980s-style wardrobe, and how much Diana Prince has changed since the first movie and the decades that passed.

“I think that in the first movie we establish, it was the birth of a hero, Diana Prince discovering her full powers and becoming Wonder Woman,” Gadot explained.

“And then she only starts to learn about humankind and she was the fish out of water. She was the wide-eyed that didn’t understand much. But when you see her now, in this movie she’s been around for over 60 years, she completely understands the complexities of mankind. And now she kind of even shares their perspective in a way and suffers from similar issues that mankind does,” Gadot added.

“I think that she’s very lonely ’cause she doesn’t want to engage with any new people. She lost all of her friends from the first movie, just because she’s immortal and they all died and she doesn’t want to experience the loss again,” Gadot said. “So she’s very, very lonely and she’s by herself and she’s here for an only mission, which is helping mankind be better.”