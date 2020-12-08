Kelly Clarkson & Brett Eldredge Bring Christmas Cheer To ‘The Voice’ With Duet Of Holiday Hit ‘Under The Mistletoe’

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on “The Voice”.

During Tuesday night’s edition of the NBC vocal competition, viewers received a special holiday treat courtesy of coach Kelly Clarkson, who was joined by Brett Eldredge for performance of their holiday duet “Under the Mistletoe”.

With the show’s set featuring a Christmas tree and assorted seasonal decorations, Clarkson and Eldredge — dolled up in, respectively, a red gown and a crisp white tux — blended their voices for the festive hit.

This marks the second time that the pair have performed the song on NBC.

Last week, they teamed up to sing the song on NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special; they’ll next be performing the track on Friday, Dec. 11, on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Check out their duet from the Rockefeller Center special: