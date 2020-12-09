Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump In Spoof ‘Love Actually’ Scene

Jimmy Kimmel and “Donald Trump” reenact that “Love Actually” card scene for a festive “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” skit.

Kimmel mocks the president in the “Trump Actually” segment, which sees him communicate via cards just like Andrew Lincoln did with Keira Knightley in the 2003 film.

The first poster reads, just like in the movie when Lincoln is trying to secretly confess his love to Knightley’s character without her husband, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, knowing: “Say it’s carol singers.”

However, in this skit Trump’s wife Melania is not amused, saying in the background: “Who is this Carol Singer? One of your hookers?”

“No, carol singers,” Trump replies. “They come to your door and sing about the baby Messiah.”

Kimmel’s cards continue, “With any luck, by next year you’ll be here,” before showing a photo of Trump in a prison jumpsuit.

“But for now let me say. It’s Christmas. (And at Christmas you tell the truth). You’ve told over 20,000 lies. Paid only $750 in taxes. You deny science. You tried to ban TikTok. And buy Greenland,” the posters read.

Kimmel then shows a map of the world with a caption reading: “Point to Spain,” however, the next poster mocks: “You can’t.”

The host’s signs then state, “You tried to kill healthcare. And democracy,” before Melania interrupts, storming past the president and telling him: “I’ve had enough. I’m leaving you, Donald!”

Kimmel says on his next sign, “She’s probably still mad about Stormy.”

“Maybe worst of all. You made this,” the posters continue, before Kimmel pulls out one with a picture of Don Jr. on it.

“Any thoughts?” Kimmel’s final poster asks, before he says: “Wait, you can’t read, can you?”

“Nope, reading’s for losers,” Trump replies before slamming the door.

