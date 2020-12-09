Victoria Beckham Gushes Over Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife-To-Be Nicola Peltz: ‘We Love Her, He’s So Happy’

Victoria Beckham couldn’t be happier for her son Brooklyn and his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, 21, popped the question to Nicola, 25, in July, and the fashionista had only nice things to say about her future daughter-in-law during an interview on Wednesday’s “Lorraine”.

Beckham, 46, shared, “Everybody remembers Brooklyn being little Brooklyn on the football pitch with David at Manchester United and now he’s a 21-year-old man.

“They’re so happy. She’s wonderful, sweet, and kind. She’s such a lovely, warm woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable lady.

“We’re very, very happy. We love her, he’s so happy.”

The Spice Girls singer went on, “It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year for Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

“During this time there’s been so much uncertainty and everything has felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited.”

Brooklyn and Nicola started dating in October 2019 and have been sharing loved-up photos on social media ever since.

Beckham, who also shares children Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9, with her husband David, 45, added of the upcoming ceremony, which has been rumoured to be taking place in 2022, “What will I wear?!”