Miley Cyrus Doesn’t Regret Telling Exes To ‘Eat S**t’ After Divorce

Miley Cyrus has no anger management issues.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer appeared on Australian chat show “The Project”, where host Lisa Wilkinson brought up a message she put at the end of her recent music video for “Prisoner”: “In loving memory of all my exes. Eat s**t.”

RELATED: Watch: Miley Cyrus vs. Superfan In A Game Of ‘Who Knows Miley?’

Cyrus has no regrets about leaving the message, telling Wilkinson, “I think life can be painful, and sometimes poking fun and laughing along, I always feel like life is laughing at me and pulling strings.

“I think that was a way that I was able to fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy and that was the perfect bookend for what we made, you know.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Opens Up About ‘Trauma’ Of Intense Media Scrutiny When She Was Younger

In 2019, Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth after only eight months of marriage, following a 10-year on-and-off relationship.

After the split, Cyrus has since had relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, whom she broke up with in August.