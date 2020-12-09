Miley Cyrus Doesn’t Regret Telling Exes To ‘Eat S**t’ After Divorce

Miley Cyrus has no anger management issues.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer appeared on Australian chat show “The Project”, where host Lisa Wilkinson brought up a message she put at the end of her recent music video for “Prisoner”: “In loving memory of all my exes. Eat s**t.”

Cyrus has no regrets about leaving the message, telling Wilkinson, “I think life can be painful, and sometimes poking fun and laughing along, I always feel like life is laughing at me and pulling strings.

“I think that was a way that I was able to fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy and that was the perfect bookend for what we made, you know.”

In 2019, Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth after only eight months of marriage, following a 10-year on-and-off relationship.

After the split, Cyrus has since had relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, whom she broke up with in August.

