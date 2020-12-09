Tayshia Adams Talks Breaking With ‘Bachelorette’ Precedent, Engagement Rumours & More On ‘Ellen’

Tayshia Adams discusses all things “The Bachelorette” as she joins Ellen DeGeneres for a chat on Wednesday’s show.

The reality TV star is asked about telling Zac Clark she was falling in love with him during Tuesday’s episode of the hit show.

DeGeneres points out it’s quite soon, asking, “Are you giving something away?” to which Adams replies: “You know, I did do something that you’re not supposed to do, because you don’t want to say it to too many people, but at the same time, I’m there to find my person, so if it’s what I’m feeling I felt like, Why not say it?”

She adds that after she told Clark that she was falling for him, she told her producer, “Whoops, maybe I shouldn’t have done that,” but insists it “felt right.”

Adams also talks about the return of Bennett, who came back to confess his love for her after being eliminated in Week 8 of the season.

She admits, “I had just gotten off of a date and I had just wanted to go home and kick off my heels, take off my dress and pour a glass of wine, but Bennett was standing at my door and was the last person I was expecting.”

Adams shares whether she was disappointed to find out the season would be filmed at a resort in Palm Springs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She shares, “At first, I was a little sad about it, but, to be honest with you, I thrive in the heat and Palm Springs is one of my most favourite places,” insisting it’s actually nice to find love outside a romantic setting.

“This time, it was just us, and that’s great,” Adams tells DeGeneres.

DeGeneres quizzes Adams about that photo seemingly showing her wearing an engagement ring on her finger.

Adams laughs, “I wear diamonds all the time!” as DeGeneres seems unconvinced by her answer.

See what else she has to say about it in the clip above, and watch her reveal who is “future husband material” below.