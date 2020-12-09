Michelle Pfeiffer Confirms She’ll Be Back As Janet Van Dyne In ‘Ant-Man 3’

Michelle Pfeiffer just revealed some exciting “Ant-Man 3” news.

The actress confirmed she’ll be back to play Janet van Dyne in the eagerly anticipated sequel, which is expected to be released in 2022.

Pfeiffer spoke about the flick during an interview with InStyle’s Laura Brown for her “Ladies First” podcast.

“I’m supposed to do ‘Ant-Man’, the third one,” the star said when asked about upcoming projects, ComicBookMovie reported.

Pfeiffer then revealed that she thinks production is set to start in the spring of 2021.

As for where “Ant-Man 3” will find her character, Pfeiffer simply said, “I don’t know.”

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are expected to reprise their roles as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne in the upcoming flick, with Michael Douglas returning as Hank Pym.

“Lovecraft Country”‘s Jonathan Majors has reportedly been cast as Marvel supervillain Kang the Conqueror, who will make his debut in the next “Ant-Man” movie.

Peyton Reed, who also directed 2015’s “Ant-Man” and its 2018 sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, recently said Rudd and Lilly will be sharing screen time and billing in the Marvel sequel.

“They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” he shared.

“And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie,” Reed explained.

“Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically,” he added. “But that’s really, really changing now in a great way.”