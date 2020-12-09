Nicolas Cage Unearths ‘History Of Swear Words’ In New Netflix Comedy Series

Get ready to learn about your favourite naughty words.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted a first look at the new comedy series “History of Swear Words”, hosted by none other than Nicolas Cage.

The six-episode show, which premieres Jan. 5, will feature interviews with historians, entertainers, and experts in pop culture and etymology as they unearth the origins of the words “f**k”, “s**t”, “b***h”, “d**k”, “p***y” and “damn.”

In the series teaser, Cage stands in a luxurious room, painting a picture of a flower while monologuing about the word “p***y.”

“Feast your eyes upon the very house of life and death. The temple of sensuality. And a term for that kid too afraid to play dodgeball in gym class. Behold! It also can be a cat,” he says.

Produced by Funny OR Die and B17 Entertainment, the show will feature appearances by stars like Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.