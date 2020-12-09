Jeopardy! Fans Celebrate Bisexual Contestant’s Story

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Cody Lawrence. Photo: CBS
“Jeopardy!” contestant Cody Lawrence is being praised on social media for waving the LGBTQ+ flag with pride.

Lawrence’s appearance on “Jeopardy!” — next to the late, great Alex Trebek — aired on Tuesday. Lawrence looked slick in his suit, but it was the rainbow lapel on his jacket that caught people’s attention.

The game show contestant took to Twitter and shared his story as the “Jeopardy!” episode aired.

Lawrence’s appearance and backstory earned him the admiration of many “Jeopardy!” fans.

