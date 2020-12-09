Jeopardy! Fans Celebrate Bisexual Contestant’s Story

“Jeopardy!” contestant Cody Lawrence is being praised on social media for waving the LGBTQ+ flag with pride.

Lawrence’s appearance on “Jeopardy!” — next to the late, great Alex Trebek — aired on Tuesday. Lawrence looked slick in his suit, but it was the rainbow lapel on his jacket that caught people’s attention.

The game show contestant took to Twitter and shared his story as the “Jeopardy!” episode aired.

Hello all! I’m Cody (he/him). Tonight I’m on @Jeopardy alongside the late, great Alex Trebek. I took the opportunity to wear my #BiPride pin. We need more #BiVisibility in media. Tune in with me as I tweet along with Bi Icon, @BlairImani! pic.twitter.com/BVzHNWBrId — Cody Lawrence (@cody___lawrence) December 9, 2020

According to @GLAAD, #BiErasure is a pervasive problem in which the existence or legitimacy of bisexuality (either in general or in regard to an individual) is questioned or denied outright. — Cody Lawrence (@cody___lawrence) December 9, 2020

Lawrence’s appearance and backstory earned him the admiration of many “Jeopardy!” fans.

Cody on @Jeopardy wearing a bi flag pin makes him my favorite jeopardy contestant of all time sorry girl that said “can I change my wager?” — Joseph Duffield (@iisDuff) December 9, 2020

we stan cody and his bi pride pin @Jeopardy — Ale Rocha (@princessalekat) December 9, 2020

One of the jeopardy contestants has a bi flag pin I've never felt so ✨safe✨ — cas the atom lass ⚛️ blm ⚛️ acab (@tardis_noise) December 9, 2020