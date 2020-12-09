Kelly Clarkson Belts Out A Powerful Cover Of Roxette’s ‘It Must Have Been Love’

Kelly Clarkson took things back to the ’80s for her latest Kellyoke performance.

The singer belted out a powerful cover of the 1986 hit “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette.

Clarkson was joined by her band on stage as she put her own spin on the well-known track, which was featured in the 1990 flick “Pretty Woman”, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry”, Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”, and a duet of “Silent Night” with Tori Kelly.

She recently sang her own rendition of Robert Palmer’s 1986 hit, “Addicted to Love”, as well.