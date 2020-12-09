Kelly Clarkson Belts Out A Powerful Cover Of Roxette’s ‘It Must Have Been Love’

Kelly Clarkson took things back to the ’80s for her latest Kellyoke performance.
The singer belted out a powerful cover of the 1986 hit “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette.
Clarkson was joined by her band on stage as she put her own spin on the well-known track, which was featured in the 1990 flick “Pretty Woman”, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.
Wait for the end… 🙌
🎶: "It Must Have Been Love" @TheRealRoxette #Kellyoke pic.twitter.com/qJaSV4Sd4G
— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) December 9, 2020
Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry”, Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”, and a duet of “Silent Night” with Tori Kelly.
She recently sang her own rendition of Robert Palmer’s 1986 hit, “Addicted to Love”, as well.