Johnny Depp Applies For Appeal In U.K. ‘Wife Beater’ Ruling

Johnny Depp is looking to overturn a recent British high court ruling in his defamation trial.

In November, a judge dismissed the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s libel claim against the Sun, which had described Depp as a “wife beater” in an April 2018 article about claims of abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard.

“The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel. Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true,” the judge ruled.

In a statement following the ruling, Depp said, “The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”

The judge later ruled against an appeal, stating, “I do not consider that the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success.”

According to the Press Association, the actor has now filed an application with the Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn the ruling against him and grant him permission for an appeal.

The grounds for Depp’s appeal are as yet unknown, nor is it known when a decision will be made on the application.

In his ruling last month, the judge concluded that Depp had physically assaulted Heard on 12 occasions and, on three occasions, put her in “fear for her life.”

Depp has also personally sued Heard in the U.S. over a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece in which she accused the actor of domestic abuse.