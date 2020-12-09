Chloe Fineman Reads ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’ As Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon & More

Chloe Fineman brings her comedy chops to the holiday season.

Fineman, one of the new stars of Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to read Twas the Night Before Christmas with a twist. Instead of reading as Fineman, the comedian delivered impressions of numerous celebrities.

Fineman was challenged with reading the poem while impersonating whatever name popped onto the screen, including Timothee Chalamet, Reese Witherspoon, and Drew Barrymore.

Fineman, 32, became a featured player on “SNL” in Sept. 2019 after getting her start with the Groundlings Improv troupe.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast to coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.