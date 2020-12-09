Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Dealing With Intense Public Scrutiny, Questions Her Love Of Acting: ‘Part Of The Shine Wore Off’

Gwyneth Paltrow discusses her transition away from acting, her plans for Goop, and more in a new interview for SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce.

Paltrow tells Bruce Bozzi of fame and growing up in the limelight, “I think that when you hit the bull’s-eye, when you’re 26 years old and you’re a metrics-driven person who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much as it turns out.”

“It wasn’t like I felt like this isn’t worth doing. I sort of felt like, Well, now who am I supposed to be? Like, What am I driving towards? I think part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who’s like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do, say, and wear.

“It’s hard to plant roots. Like, I’m such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it’s just not who I am. So if you compound those things with the fact that like, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax. So you take all those things,” she adds, seemingly referencing disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.

Paltrow, who is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and film producer-director Bruce Paltrow, continues, “So you’re like, ‘I don’t know if this is really my calling,’ I’m still trying to parse out what came from what, and you know, where, how my life changed course. But I think that stew is a big piece of it.”

She goes on to talk about Goop and whether she has a five-year plan.

Paltrow says, “This year has really been a humdinger for us business owners. I think the plans that we had, a lot of them had been scrapped. A lot of them have been put on hold and then other things have happened more quickly and have been amplified. So normally we work to a two-year plan. This year we’ve just been kind of in the foxhole. And once, actually, once we get through our board meeting next week is when we really have to kind of start again and redo the three-year plan so that there’s a clear roadmap to where we want to go.”