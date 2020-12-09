Duchess Of Cornwall’s Dog Beth Helps Unveil Plaque At New Rescue Kennel

The Duchess of Cornwall with Beth, her jack-russell terrier. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Getty Images

Royal duties are going to the dogs… literally.

On Wednesday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was on hand at the opening of the new kennels at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, along with her own Jack Russell terrier Beth.

The royal was there to unveil a plaque commemorating the opening, and she had her very well-trained dog pull down the curtain to reveal the memento.

Welcome to The Duchess of Cornwall Kennels! 🎊 With a little help from Her Royal Highness, Beth unveils a plaque to open the new facilities at the @Battersea_ Old Windsor centre. pic.twitter.com/K8R2pDn7KE — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 9, 2020

Camilla also put up an ornament on a Christmas tree at the site to mark the end of her trip.

According to Yahoo!, the kennels were built with support from donors, and include a number of amenities for animals, including heated blocks for mothers and their puppies, as well as a “chill out” room for the dogs.