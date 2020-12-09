‘Cobra Kai’ Is Back For Its Most Epic Season Yet In New Trailer

The legend of “The Karate Kid” continues.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for season 3 of “Cobra Kai”, which promises the most epic season of the show.

Photo: NETFLIX

Following the dramatic fight at West Valley High that closed out season 2, Xolo Maridueña’s Miguel Diaz is in hospital, while Tanner Buchanan’s Robby is in juvenile detention.

Meanwhile, among the adults, Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso returns to Okinawa, Japan, to search for answers about his past.

Photo: NETFLIX

All this, while an inevitable faceoff with big bad Kreese brews.

“The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance,” the official synopsis says.

“Cobra Kai” season 3 premieres Jan. 8, 2021, on Netflix.