Twenty One Pilots Drop Original Song ‘Christmas Saves The Year’

Twenty One Pilots have officially submitted their entry into Christmas playlists.

The alternative duo, consisting of singer Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, dropped “Christmas Saves the Year” on Wednesday along with visuals.

“Snow falls down from the grey sky/ Ashes fall from the sea/ Plans are thrown to the wayside/ Frozen days of the week,” Joseph sings on the track.

“But everybody wants to make it home this year/ Even if the world is crumblin’ down,” he continues. “‘Cause everybody’s got somebody who’s got their name on a shelf/ With cheap decor and flavored cheer/ You rest assured that Christmas saves the year.”

The song dropped immediately after Twenty One Pilots’ Christmas stream on Twitch benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.