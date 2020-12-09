Rachel Brosnahan Shares An Update On ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4

It’s good news for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fans.

Rachel Brosnahan confirmed production is moving forward on season 4 while on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

“We were supposed to go back in June and obviously it wasn’t safe to do that then, but I just actually came from a wig and shoe and hat fitting. Literally just 20 minutes ago, walked in the door.

“So we are in the process of getting ready to go back hopefully safely in January, and are really, really excited. The hats are insane. The hats are out of control. We may have lost our minds with the hats this season.”

As Julia Cunningham questioned whether the wigs indicated a time jump, Brosnahan replied: “We’ve always had wigs. Wigs have helped us with time jumps in the past. Obviously, Midge was blond, a very poor choice, at some point in college. But our wigs are incredible and I’m so grateful that we have them, especially a couple of seasons in. I don’t think I’d have hair left on my head if we weren’t using brilliant, beautiful, amazing wigs.”

The actress added, when asked if there’s anything she can tease about what fans can expect, “I wish I had anything except hats. I have absolutely no idea what’s happening. I’m in all of these costume fittings and they’re going, ‘This is the dress for when she’s in the deli.’ And I’m like, ‘I haven’t, I haven’t,’ I am being a hundred per cent honest. I haven’t seen a script. I haven’t seen anything.

“I have no idea what’s happening this season. So I am just as excited as everyone else to find out.”

Brosnahan has been busy promoting the new Amazon Prime Video drama “I’m Your Woman”. See more in the clip below.