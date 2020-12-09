Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn On Why They Never Got Married After 37 Years: ‘It’s About The Will To Stay Together’

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are revealing the secret to their long-lasting relationship.

The couple joined People magazine for a tell-all interview about why their 37-year love works so well.

According to Russell, 69, “It’s all about the will to stay together.”

RELATED: Goldie Hawn Says Working With Kurt Russell On ‘Christmas Chronicles 2’ Was Like A ‘Honeymoon’

And on why they never got married, the “Escape From New York” actor said, “People who have been together for a long time, they experience something that only people who have been together for a long time can talk about and relate to.

“For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have.”

“It’s not about the marriage,” Hawn chimed in. “It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You’ve got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling.”

But to the pair, they’re still finding new things they love about each other.

RELATED: Goldie Hawn Tells Jimmy Kimmel All About Life With Kurt Russell Under Quarantine

“What I love about Kurt is that, like it or not, he can’t lie,” Hawn, 75, offers. “What you see is what you get.”

Russell adds, “The way she is when she’s happy is irresistible. I like that. That’s what I love most about Goldie… I love it most when I’ve done something that makes you feel really happy, or that somebody else has done something that makes you feel really happy. I love the importance that that has in your life.”

Russell and Hawn met on the set of 1987’s “Overboard”. They recently reunited on screen for Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles 2”.