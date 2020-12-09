Dallas Smith Drops Music Video For Original Christmas Song ‘Classic’

Dallas Smith has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

The Canadian country singer and his wife Kristen just welcomed their baby girl, Everyn Owen Smith in November, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

In addition, Smith released an original Christmas song titled “Classic”, and just debuted the accompanying visuals for the track.

Performing the mid-tempo ballad from a holiday-themed warehouse space, Smith’s flawless vocals shine through, where he sings: “‘Cause you’re timeless, and you’re magic / Every year I gotta have it / Cause you make my Christmas classic.”

604 Records

Speaking about the new song, Smith says, “We’re living in some crazy times right now, so I figured let’s try something new and festive. I hope this song is a holiday classic in your households for many years to come!”

Fans can watch the music video for “Classic” above and stream it here.