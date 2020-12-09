Dallas Smith Drops Music Video For Original Christmas Song ‘Classic’

By Katie Colley.

Dallas Smith has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

The Canadian country singer and his wife Kristen just welcomed their baby girl, Everyn Owen Smith in November, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

In addition, Smith released an original Christmas song titled “Classic”, and just debuted the accompanying visuals for the track.

Performing the mid-tempo ballad from a holiday-themed warehouse space, Smith’s flawless vocals shine through, where he sings: “‘Cause you’re timeless, and you’re magic / Every year I gotta have it / Cause you make my Christmas classic.”

604 Records
604 Records

RELATED: Dallas Smith And Wife Kristen Welcome Baby Girl Everyn: ‘She Is Perfect’

Speaking about the new song, Smith says, “We’re living in some crazy times right now, so I figured let’s try something new and festive. I hope this song is a holiday classic in your households for many years to come!”

Fans can watch the music video for “Classic” above and stream it here.

Click to View Gallery

Country Christmas Music To Stream This Holiday Season
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP