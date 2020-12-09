‘True Blood’ Reboot In Development With Creator Alan Ball Returning

The story of “True Blood” may not be over yet.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that HBO has a “True Blood” reboot in early development, with original series creator Alan Ball set to return as executive producer.

According to the report, none of the original show’s cast are attached to return as of yet.

The series, which ran for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014, starred Anna Paquin as a telepathic waitress in a world where vampires live openly among humans after a synthetic blood substitute allows them to stop hunting people.

Alexander Skarsgård, Joe Manganiello, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten and Rutina Wesley also co-starred in the series.

“Riverdale” producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and “NOS4A2” showrunner Jami O’Brien have been tapped to write and executive produce the reboot.