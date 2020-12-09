Will Smith Gives Back Over The Festive Season As ‘Will From Home’ Returns For Season 2

Will Smith’s popular Snapchat series “Will From Home” is set to return for a second season.

The actor’s show is coming back for the holiday season to shine a light on exceptional people making the world a better place.

The upcoming season is a special 10-episode holiday edition, launching Monday, Dec. 14 with new episodes airing daily.

According to a press release, Smith “is making sure we still find time to appreciate life’s blessings and celebrate the inspiring people who have gone above and beyond to make a significant difference in their community, for their loved ones, or even for complete strangers.

“Filled with laughter, joy, and major surprises, ‘Will From Home’ season 2 invites viewers to spend a few minutes with Will as he surprises people all across the country who are being recognized for their acts of selflessness and bravery.”

Each episode will highlight an everyday hero such as Sonja Frazier, the Taco Bell employee whose remarkable courage and quick thinking saved a man’s life; Chef Willie Ray, who began giving out free meals in his community to those impacted by the major windstorm that left hundreds without power; determined 8-year-old, Aaron Moreno, who began selling plants to help support his mother and reunite his family; and the generosity of Chinatown resident, Patrick Mock, who, after his community was hit particularly hard during the pandemic, began delivering free meals to elderly residents and hospitals to support them through this unprecedented time.

Smith will be joined by a host of celebrity friends and guests including Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Jason Derulo, Jill Scott, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Ludacris, Black Thought, Master P. and many more, to celebrate the impact each of these heroes has made and to recognize them with surprises and special gifts that will help them continue their important work.

“We have experienced many challenges this year, but season 2 of ‘Will From Home’ is an incredible reminder of the power that we as individuals have to better the lives of those around us,” said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media. “We were so proud of the response to ‘Will From Home’ season one and are thrilled to be back with Snap for a second season and for the opportunity to share these inspiring stories with our audience.”

”We need to celebrate kindness and compassion, and there is no one better than Will Smith to set a joyous tone for Snapchatters this holiday season,” said Sean Mills, Snap’s Head of Content. “We’re excited to again partner with Westbrook Media, and can’t wait for our community to tune-in for this inspiring season of ‘Will From Home’.”

“Will From Home” season 1 premiered earlier this spring and was watched by over 35 million Snapchatters.