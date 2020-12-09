Katherine McNamara Once Auditioned In A Language She Does Not Speak

Katherine McNamara once performed an entire monologue in French despite not speaking a lick of the language.

McNamara recently joined the Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk on “At Home With The Creative Coalition” podcast. The “Shadowhunters” star reflected on one audition she performed entirely in a language she does not speak.

“There was one audition where I had to speak and sing entirely in French,” McNamara dished. “And one scene was a full monologue, and I didn’t know a single word of French, aside from ‘croissant.’”

“I was able to call a few of my friends who did speak French and work really hard, and they taught me what I needed to know,” she continued. “And I was able to go in and I did it.”

McNamara also reflected fondly on her five year run on “Shadowhunters”.

“I started [‘Shadowhunters’] when I was 19 and finished when I was 24,” she shared. “That’s such a huge, transitional chunk of a person’s life. And a very influential chunk of a person’s life in terms of shaping who you are as an adult.”

“And, between the fandom who was so welcoming and lovely and passionate about the show, to our cast and our crew who are family to me,” McNamara continued. “We spent 10 months a year shooting that show, and I spent more time on set in my character’s clothes in these fake rooms than I did in my own clothes, in my own spaces.”

In fact, the 25-year-old actress draws a lot of similarities between her and the “Shadowhunters” character Clary Fray.

“That will always be a highlight and a very special segment of my life and my career because my journey very much paralleled my character’s in that she was a young girl thrown into a situation,” McNamara explained.

“Having to sink or swim and form a family and battle her way through whatever challenges she was faced with,” she concluded. “That’s exactly how I felt going into the process.”